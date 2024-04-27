BRS-BJP ‘friendship’ clear with Malla Reddy’s Malkajgiri prediction: Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy informing BJP Maklajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender that the latter will win the election for certain, has given the Congress fresh ammo to claim what they’ve been claiming since the assembly election- an apparent tacit understanding between BJP and BRS.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who addressed the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, April 26, questioned why BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) wasn’t taking any action against Malla Reddy for his prediction, why a show cause notice wasn’t issued, and why no explanation was sought from him.

Revanth said that it showed a clear understanding between BJP and BRS in five Lok Sabha segments, where he claimed that “KCR has mortgaged the seats with BJP.”

“KTR had held 31 meetings in Malkajgiri in the last general elections to defeat me. This time he held only one meeting with party workers, to inform the BRS candidate that no funds would be given for his election campaign,” Revanth said, also finding fault with KTR for supporting Malla Reddy for making that prediction.

“Has Eatala Rajender ever criticised KCR and KTR? He forgot the issue of thousands of acres of land grabbed around Hyderabad under the BRS regime and is questioning whether the Congress government will sell lands to roll out crop loan waiver before August 15,” Revanth wondered.

Also questioning why KCR hasn’t responded to Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement in Siddipet when the latter had announced the cancellation of reservations for Muslims, or on the issue of BC census, Revanth accused KCR of trying to please PM Modi and Amit Shah.

“By looking at all this, one can infer that KCR is following the same policies of BJP, which were influenced by the policies of RSS, which is to make India a Hindu Rashtra, and to abolish the reservations for SCs, STs, BCs, and OBCs in the country by 2025, when RSS will be holding its centenary celebrations,” Revanth remarked.

He felt that KCR and Eatala probably wanted the farmers to commit suicide and that is the reason why “they were being cynical about Congress waiving off crop loans of the farmers.”