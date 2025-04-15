BRS MLA demands CBI probe into Group 1 recruitment process

BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Telangana Group-1 recruitment process, citing procedural lapses and suspected favoritism.

Addressing media at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, April 14, Reddy accused the state government of mishandling the exam, which has been mired in controversy since its inception.

Reddy highlighted that separate hall tickets were issued for prelims and mains—a move he termed “unprecedented in India’s exam history.”

He argued that this discrepancy sowed confusion among candidates and created opportunities for malpractice.

“This is where the irregularities began,” he stated, linking the anomaly directly to the subsequent controversy.

The MLA pointed out an inconsistency in the results: while 21,093 candidates appeared for the mains, results were declared for 21,103 candidates.

“Where did these 10 extra candidates come from? The government must explain this to Telangana’s youth,” Reddy demanded.

He emphasized that such discrepancies undermine the credibility of the recruitment process.

Reddy further alleged bias in candidate selection, citing data from specific exam centers.

He noted that only 69 candidates were selected from centers where 10,000 candidates wrote the exam, while 74 candidates were chosen from two centers with just 1,494 test-takers.

“Centers 18 and 19 alone accounted for a disproportionate number of selections,” he claimed, suggesting possible manipulation.

The BRS leader accused the government of favoring politically connected individuals. He cited the example of a Congress leader’s relative securing the top rank in the ST category and highlighted that seven out of nine Urdu-medium candidates were selected.

“How can such a high success rate for Urdu-medium candidates be justified? This reeks of favoritism,” Reddy asserted.

Reddy also criticized the BJP for its silence on the issue.

“When paper leaks under BRS rule led to exam cancellations, BJP leaders were vocal. Why are they silent now? Have Congress and BJP struck a deal?” he questioned.