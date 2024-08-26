BRS MLA questions HYDRA demolition impact on Hyderabad property owners

Hyderabad: Responding to the demolition drive by HYDRA across the city, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao raised questions on the status of those who purchased sites on the alleged encroached lands.

Speaking to reporters, here on Monday, August 26, the Kukatpally MLA welcomed the HYDRA demolition but raised serious questions about the fate of individuals who had bought a piece of land or built their homes or those living in gated communities.

“Most of the properties in the FTL or buffer zone are purchased by common people. Will HYDRA ensure the payment to these people from the builders?” he questioned.

He also questioned the state government about what they intended to do to various government authorities who permitted to encroach on the water bodies.

“Will there be any action taken on officials from the irrigation, revenue, municipal or HMDA departments who initially sanctioned these encroachments?” he questioned.

AIMIM chief raises questions

The previous day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Congress government about whether they would demolish government buildings built in the FTL areas in Hussain Sagar.

According to Owaisi, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is allegedly built on a water pond. “Will the government demolish the GHMC building?” he asked.

HYDRA demolition

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) agency has been carrying out demolitions across the city on buildings constructed in FTL lands and buffer zones of lakes.

So far it has reclaimed 43.94 acres of encroached land within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits in just three months of its inception.