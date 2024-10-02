BRS MLAs, MLCs encroached 800 lakes: TPCC president

Goud also questioned KCR's absence from the party's activities.

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleges that BRS MLAs and MLC occupied 800 lakes.
Hyderabad: Alleging that BRS MLAs and MLCs have encroached upon 800 lakes, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that it was the reason why the pink party leaders were scared of demolitions being carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA).

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, he said that HYDRA was demolishing the illegal structures built in the full-tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of the lakes.

Questioning the the connection between the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and HYDRA, Goud questioned how could BRS leaders allege corruption to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the Musi Riverfront Development Project, for which even the detailed project report wasn’t ready yet.

Reminding that it was BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) who had announced the plans for Musi rejuvenation and beautification when he was the chief minister, Goud questioned why BRS leaders were now trying to obstruct the project from getting executed.

Accusing the BRS of spreading false propaganda against HYDRA with regard to Musi Riverfront demolitions, he warned that stern legal action would be initiated against those spreading such propaganda.

He sought to know from BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) as to where his father KCR was, as he was barely being seen these days.

