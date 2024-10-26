BRS mocks Telangana govt on battalion constables protest

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing protests by the constables belonging to various battalions of Telangana Special Police (TGSP) and their families, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) top leaders have mocked the Congress-run state government for not handling the situation.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Siddipet MLA and former health minister T Harish Rao took to X posting videos of battalion constables demanding the “One Police, One State” policy to be implemented.

“Fantastic Governance in Telangana. Police rebel against Police. Elect a clown, Expect a Circus,” he posted on X.

“Police personnel are raising slogans like workers. This is a protest which is not a protest,” commented Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, while posting videos of various protests by battalion constables on Saturday.

What is the protest about

Police constables and their families across Telangana have initiated widespread protests demanding a uniform policing policy, and the need for consistent treatment and equitable working conditions for police personnel.

In Warangal, constables from the 4th Battalion in Mamannoor, Warangal district, staged a sit-in outside their battalion commander’s office to voice their grievances.

In Nalgonda district, tensions escalated when Sub-Inspector Saida Babu reportedly faced backlash from constables who chanted “go back” after he allegedly behaved rudely towards the families of policemen during the protests.

Withdraw protest, urges DGP

Responding to the growing protest, the Telangana director general of police (DGP) Jitender issued a statement urging them to refrain from protests.

The senior police officer emphasized that the ongoing protests of Telangana police could negatively impact the force’s image and discipline. He clarified that the current duty system within TGSP has been effective for decades.

“The department acknowledges the unique challenges TGSP personnel face, including frequent deployments and demanding duties. To address these concerns, we have implemented several measures for their welfare,” said the DGP.