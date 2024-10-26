BRS mocks Telangana govt on battalion constables protest

Responding to the growing protest, Telangana DGP issued a statement urging them to refrain from protests.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 26th October 2024 5:08 pm IST
BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao mock the Congress government on protests by battalion constables and their families across the state.

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing protests by the constables belonging to various battalions of Telangana Special Police (TGSP) and their families, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) top leaders have mocked the Congress-run state government for not handling the situation.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Siddipet MLA and former health minister T Harish Rao took to X posting videos of battalion constables demanding the “One Police, One State” policy to be implemented.

Also Read
Telangana DGP urges special police to withdraw from protests

“Fantastic Governance in Telangana. Police rebel against Police. Elect a clown, Expect a Circus,” he posted on X.

“Police personnel are raising slogans like workers. This is a protest which is not a protest,” commented Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, while posting videos of various protests by battalion constables on Saturday.

What is the protest about

Police constables and their families across Telangana have initiated widespread protests demanding a uniform policing policy, and the need for consistent treatment and equitable working conditions for police personnel.

Also Read
Telangana police constables protest in uniform for better working conditions

In Warangal, constables from the 4th Battalion in Mamannoor, Warangal district, staged a sit-in outside their battalion commander’s office to voice their grievances. 

In Nalgonda district, tensions escalated when Sub-Inspector Saida Babu reportedly faced backlash from constables who chanted “go back” after he allegedly behaved rudely towards the families of policemen during the protests.

Withdraw protest, urges DGP

Responding to the growing protest, the Telangana director general of police (DGP) Jitender issued a statement urging them to refrain from protests.

Also Read
Telangana DGP urges special police to withdraw from protests

The senior police officer emphasized that the ongoing protests of Telangana police could negatively impact the force’s image and discipline. He clarified that the current duty system within TGSP has been effective for decades.

“The department acknowledges the unique challenges TGSP personnel face, including frequent deployments and demanding duties. To address these concerns, we have implemented several measures for their welfare,” said the DGP.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 26th October 2024 5:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button