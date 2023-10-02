BRS MP gives Rs 15L for Botanical Garden development in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader J Santosh Kumar on Sunday extended Rs 15 lakh financial assistance for the development of the Botanical Garden at Hyderabad.

After flagging off the 10K, 5K and 3K Run for Peace organised by the Botanical Garden Walkers Association on Sunday by Botanical Garden walkers association, the MP complimented the Association members for organizing such events on Gandhi Jayanthi.

“Delighted to have taken part in the 3rd edition of the Run for Peace, along with Hon’ble MLA & Govt Whip Gandhi Arekapudi Garu, the amazing participants and organizers from the Botanical Garden Walkers Association! Such a wonderful way to celebrate Gandhi Jayanthi, a day that reminds us of the importance of peace and harmony. Let’s keep spreading the message of unity and non-violence. Together, we can make a difference!”, Santosh Kumar posted on X.

Addressing the gathering, the Rajya Sabha MP said “After being caught in busy work schedules, many people were neglecting the importance of fitness and health. And events like Run for Peace would release stress and motivate people towards a healthy life.”

Impressed with the Association members’ commitment towards developing the Botanical Garden, local MLA Gandhi announced Rs 15 lakh financial assistance for the development of the Garden.

FDC Chairman V Pratap Reddy, botanical garden president Bharat Reddy, secretary Balakrishna, Singareni director Balram, forest officials and Chandrashekar Reddy Vice Chairman and Managing Director were also present at the event.

Karunakar Reddy, Raghava and Kishore Goud of Green India Challenge participated in the event.

Botanical Garden Hyderabad was developed by Telangana Forest Department and is near the HITEC city Madhapur, which is located 16 kms away from Hyderabad railway station.

The Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy Botanical Garden is spread over 270 acre land and is preserved with an aim to grow different varieties of flora and fauna.