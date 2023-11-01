BRS MP stab case: Accused Raju discharged, arrested today

Hyderabad: Siddipet police have arrested Gatani Raju, the main accused who stabbed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Medak MP and Dubbak Assembly candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy while campaigning in Surampalli village on October 30.

A case of Sections 307 (Attempt to Murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 25(1A) in Arms Act has been registered against Raju.

According to a police press statement released on Wednesday, Raju, a native of Chepyala village in Mirdoddi Mandal worked as a press reporter, mainly on political developments in his constituency.

“Raju wanted attention. He purchased a knife from a roadside vendor in Dubbak and hatched a plan to kill Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. As per the plan, Raju reached Surampally village where the BRS leader was campaigning. When the time was right, Raju stabbed Reddy in the stomach,” the statement said.

Also Read Telangana: BRS blames Congress for knife attack on MP

In the melee, Raju was beaten by the crowd and sustained injuries. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad for treatment.

Raju was discharged on Wednesday and was subsequently arrested and produced before the court for judicial remand.

The statement however does not disclose the motive behind the attack. Further investigations are on, it concluded.