BRS women demand Bandi Bhagirath’s arrest, meet child rights commission

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) women leaders on Tuesday, May 12, called on the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TGSCPCR) at its office near Tharuni Madhura Nagar metro station, demanding the immediate arrest of Bandi Bhagirath and the suspension of his father, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay, in connection with the POCSO case registered against the BJP leader’s son.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the commission and raised slogans demanding swift action. The TSCPCR has already written to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar seeking suo-motu action against Bhagirath, and its chairperson, Kothakota Sitha Dayakar Reddy, had earlier said a special bench would take up the case after obtaining details from the police.

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The case came to the fore after the minor alleged she was made to consume alcohol and sexually assaulted by Bhagirath at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on two separate occasions. A POCSO case was registered against him at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station on May 8 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. Bhagirath has denied the allegations and filed a counter-complaint at the Two Town Police Station in Karimnagar, accusing the girl’s family of extortion.

Following the CM’s directions, an SIT was constituted, and Kukatpally DCP Ritiraj was deputed to head it. After visiting the Pet Basheerabad police station on Monday, she said she had reviewed the victim’s statement, that more information was needed and that the SIT would meet the 17-year-old again. She added that Bhagirath’s phone had been switched off for the past couple of days, and that efforts were underway to locate him, and that he would be arrested once found.

With arrest appearing imminent, Bhagirath on Tuesday approached the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court seeking interim bail in the case.