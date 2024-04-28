Budget of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Mumbai: The Ambani family, known for their immense wealth and lavish lifestyle, is once again in the spotlight as their youngest scion, Anant Ambani, prepares to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The opulent affair has captured the imagination of the world, and rumors abound about the grandeur and scale of the celebrations.

The Pre-Wedding Extravaganza in Jamnagar

Before the main wedding event, Anant and Radhika kicked off their celebrations with a pre-wedding extravaganza in Jamnagar, Gujarat. From March 1 to 3. The reported expenditure for this pre-wedding celebration was an eye-popping Rs. 1200 crores. Distinguished guests from all corners of the globe graced the occasion, making it a truly international affair.

The Second Pre-Wedding Celebration

Now, as the wedding date approaches, the Ambani family is once again preparing to host a second pre-wedding celebration for Anant and Radhika. This time, the festivities will unfold aboard a luxurious cruise ship off the coast of South France. The anticipation is high, and the world waits to see what extravagant surprises await the guests.

Anant and Radhika’s Wedding Budget

The wedding itself is anticipated to cost between Rs. 1200-1500 crore. With such a staggering budget, every detail promises to be larger than life. From the decor to the entertainment, the Ambani family’s signature flair for grandeur will be on full display.

The Wedding Venue

Contrary to earlier rumors, Anant and Radhika’s wedding will not take place in London. Instead, the couple’s wedding event happening in Mumbai. The chosen venue is the Jio World Centre, a space known for its grandeur and elegance. Surrounded by friends and family, the couple will celebrate their union in true Ambani style.