Budget of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prabhas' movie 'Spirit' is Rs...

Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, a director known for some commercially hit movies, is going to create a blast on the screen again with his new movie “Spirit” starring Prabhas. Everyone in the entertainment business has been talking about this movie. And how could they not, with such a massive budget and star-studded cast.

Spirit marks Prabhas’ 25th film in his filmy career, and expectations are sky-high. The budget of the film is reportedly Rs. 300 crore. But what led to this colossal budget? Let’s delve into the details.

Spirit’s Budget Breakdown

Production Scale and Ambition: The movie is expected to have great visual effects. According to the director, this kind of magnificence demands a substantial investment.

Prabhas Factor: Prabhas, the pan-Indian superstar, brings immense value to any project. His global appeal ensures a wide audience base, making the budget justifiable.

The Trade Calculation

In an exclusive interview with Galatta Plus, Vanga shared his insights: “I think because of the kind of budget they are putting, I feel the producer is safe. With Prabhas and my combination, along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself. If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer, and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audience’s attention, the opening day would be Rs 150 crore. It’s a trade calculation. It should be worldwide or pan-India. Easily, it could be Rs 150 crore in one day for a film like this if the material is good.”

Spirit was officially announced in 2021, and fans eagerly await its release. Vanga, fresh from the success of Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal, is leaving no stone unturned to create a cinematic marvel. The film is expected to go on floors in November or December.