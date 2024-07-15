Building KLIS barrage at Medigadda instead of Tummidihatti biggest blunder: Expert

Hyderabad: Constructing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at Medigadda instead of Tummidihatti has been seen as a huge blunder, and constructing the three barrages of the project even before the detailed project report (DPR) was prepared, was said to be the reason for the damage to the barrages and pump houses, according to electricity department engineer K Raghu, who deposed before the PC Ghosh Commission inquiring the causes for the damage to Medigadda and other barrages.

PC Ghosh Commission focused its inquiry on the policy decision taken, the methodology followed in implementing the project, construction, quality and other aspects related to KLIS.

In his power-point presentation, Raghu explained that due to redesigning the project, there was a loss of two lakh acres in ayacut under the originally designed project, and thousands of acres have been getting submerged due to the back-water effect of the three barrages.

He told the Commission that due to the pump houses of Medigadda and Annaram built much lower than the sea-level, the two pump houses got submerged. He alleged that certain payments were made to the contracting companies while violating the guidelines.

He opined that lack of maintenance of the three barrages since they were built in 2019, has resulted in the damage to the barrages. He said that making the wrong estimates, shortcomings in the design, wrong choice of locations for the barrages, faulty construction, and not giving enough time to the engineers so that the project could be constructed soon, have all added up to the project’s present condition.

He told the Commission that due to the redesign of the project, the people of Telangana have been burdened heavily, and that even the maintenance and operation of the project has become untenable in financial terms.

The Commission held a meeting with the former chief secretaries, the heads of finance, irrigation and other departments concerned on Monday.

Former chief secretaries Somesh Kumar and SK Joshi (virtually), former principal secretary of irrigation Rajat Kumar, special chief secretary for finance department Ramakrishna Rao, Vikas Raj and Smita Sabharwal attended the meeting held by the Commission on Monday.

The Commission enquired about the then BRS government’s policy decisions and other aspects. The Commission asked all those officials to file an affidavit. Special chief secretary for finance department Ramakrishna Rao requested the Commission to give him some time, as he was occupied with the upcoming state budget. The Commission gave him till August 5. Some more officials are also expected to depose before the Commission in the coming days.