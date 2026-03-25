Buried under cement at home: Hyderabad woman’s murder hidden for months

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, March 25, for allegedly killing the mother of his 17-year-old girlfriend after she opposed their relationship, police in Medchal-Malkajgiri district said.

The accused, Monti Kumar Singh alias Monti Raj, was arrested almost 10 months after the victim was reported missing by her elder daughter, Roshini.

The victim, Anju, a 40-year-old who worked as a househelp in Alwal, opposed Monti’s relationship with her younger daughter due to her minor status and caste differences.

Monti began a relationship with the 17-year-old in December 2023 when she was still an Intermediate student, and despite repeated objections from her mother, continued seeing her.

In October 2024, the accused was even booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he was caught with the deceased’s daughter at her house.

He was released after 50 days, after which they remained in a relationship, prompting another POCSO and rape case. He was arrested for the second time in January 2025.

The couple conspired to kill mother

Due to Anju’s continuous objection, in May 2025, Monti and the deceased’s daughter planned to kill her, and by October, they went through with the plan.

On the night of October 12, Monti hid in the house, preparing for Anju’s return. At the girl’s signal, he stabbed the victim in the chest, while the daughter restrained her, causing Anju to die on the spot.

The two accused wrapped the dead body and hid it under a bed while they cleaned the murder scene, and later buried it inside the house using cement and sand.

They went as far as to mislead Roshini, the elder daughter, by saying the room where the body was buried needed repairs due to rats. They destroyed her mobile phone, removing all evidence from the scene, and carried on with their life.

Monti married the girl in January 2026 at Yadagirigutta temple. The couple has since lived together and recently the minor even gave birth.

Accused arrested after confession

Roshini had filed a complaint on October 17, four days after the murder, stating that her mother did not return home from work and her phone was switched off.

However, the accused was brought in months after authorities suspected him of murder. He later confessed to the crime during questioning.

The police recovered one knife and registered the case under sections 103 (1) (murder), 238 (destroying evidence) and 3(5) (offence committed through several acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Both accused have been sent to judicial remand.