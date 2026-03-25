Man pours petrol from father’s roof, burns family over property dispute

Hyderabad: A man allegedly poured petrol through a hole on the roof of his father’s house in Roopsingh Thanda of Parigi mandal, Vikarabad district, and set fire to four people who were sleeping at the time on Tuesday, March 24.

According to Parigi Police, the accused Anar Singh’s father, Hanumanth, had two wives. Singh is the son of the first wife, Nathi Bai, who died five months ago. After Nathi Bai’s death, Hanumanth received Rs 5 lakh as part of Rythu Bima, which Anar Singh demanded his father hand over to him along with his equal share in the property.

However, his father ignored the request, and on Tuesday, at around 1 am, Anar Singh climbed up on his father’s roof and poured petrol through a hole before setting the house on fire. Three people – Hanumanth, his second wife, Ramni Bai, who was the sarpanch of Roopsingh Thanda, and one of their sons – received serious injuries and were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Another son made it out with minor injuries.

Police registered a case and arrested Anar Singh. He has been sent to judicial remand.