Burj Khalifa gets light show makeover for 15th anniversary

Dubai: Emaar Properties has announced the completion of a revolutionary facade lighting upgrade for Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Burj Khalifa has been equipped with a dynamic RGBW lighting system, combining advanced technology with the architectural artistry of the building.

This new lighting system will debut during the country’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations on December 1, 2024, and is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary on January 4, 2025.

The process of installing the new system was carefully coordinated, with a six-month mock-up testing to ensure seamless integration. The upgraded system features dynamic RGBW technology, replacing static lights with colour-changing, addressable fixtures to create complex lighting effects.

“This lighting overhaul is a testament to our continuous pursuit of excellence and a tribute to the UAE’s spirit of progress. As we unveil this stunning upgrade during Eid Al Etihad celebrations and approach the tower’s 15th anniversary, this transformation marks a new chapter in its legacy, reaffirming Dubai as a city of boundless ambition.” Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, said.

The lighting system at Burj Khalifa enhances its visual appeal and strengthens its global status as a symbol of architectural brilliance and modern design innovation.