Burj Khalifa lights up with Legacy from Land of Zayed for COP28 opening

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was emblazoned with the logo of the Greening Education Hub – Legacy from the Land of Zayed – in celebration of its official opening at COP28.

The world’s tallest edifice shone brightly with the UAE’s historical legacy of sustainability on Wednesday night, November 29.

The visuals showcased the nation’s commitment to expanding its global partnerships and integrating sustainability and climate education into global educational systems, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Legacy from Land of Zayed illuminates Burj Khalifa hours before its official opening at #COP28#WamNews https://t.co/6WzUnDAHwC pic.twitter.com/D4UZnLThml — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) November 29, 2023

About COP28

The UN Climate Change Conference COP28, set to take place in Dubai from November 30 at 2 pm until December 12, will gather over 80,000 delegates from 190 countries to evaluate global efforts to combat climate change.

The conference will be presided over by Adnoc, the chief executive of UAE state-owned oil company, Sultan Al-Jaber.

COP28’s agenda includes fossil fuel phase-out, climate adaptation, carbon emissions pricing, and a new fund for global warming damage.