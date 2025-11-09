Hyderabad bus driver watches ‘Bigg Boss’ while driving, sparks panic

A private bus driver was seen watching ‘Bigg Boss’ while driving at 80 kmph during a late-night journey from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The video of the incident was captured by one of the passengers, which has caused uproar on the internet.

While many expressed concern over the driver’s negligence, some people also came to his defence, saying drivers usually do this to avoid falling asleep, and others said the drivers ought to switch their shifts when tired instead of putting passengers in danger.

The Instagram video posted just four days ago has over 21 thousand likes, prompting the private bus owner Vijayanand Travels to respond. In their statement, they said that an internal inquiry was conducted after the passenger’s complaint, and the driver in question has been relieved from his duties.

It has become common for auto drivers or bike taxi riders to use their mobile phones to watch reels and YouTube content while ferrying passengers from one place to another. While some drivers are constantly speaking on the phone via earphones, others drive one-handed while answering calls.

Hyderabad city police commissioner VC Sajjanar had also cautioned drivers against using mobile phones while driving. “Many drivers, including auto-rickshaw and cab/bike taxi drivers, are often seen watching videos or using earphones while driving. This is dangerous and a punishable offence. Hyderabad Traffic Police will take strict action against such violators. Safety of self, passengers, and fellow road users is paramount. No distraction is worth a life stay focused, stay safe,” he had said.