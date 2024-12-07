Businessman shot dead during morning walk in Delhi

Two unidentified assailants killed a 52-year-old businessman during his morning walk near his house in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Sunil Jain, a resident of Krishna Nagar, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Jain ran a business of utensils. He was returning home in his scooty from Yamuna Sports Complex when unidentified attackers opened fire at him in the Farsh Bazar area.

The accused fled the scene soon after the murder. Police have registered a case and investigations are on.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam, who visited the spot, said police received a call regarding the firing at 8.36 am. According to Jain’s family members, he did not have any enmity with anyone nor had he received any threats, he said. “We are probing the case from all angles,” he added. Gautam said CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the culprits.

(With inputs from PTI)