Buy Shivratri pooja items from ‘pavitra’ traders: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, T Raja Singh urged Hindus not to buy the articles used during Pooja rituals on Maha Shivratri from the people who eat “gau mass” (cow meat) and buy it only from ‘pavitra’ (holy) traders.

Raja Singh in a video released on Monday ahead of the Maha Shivaratri festival. “Shiva Bhakts observe the festival in the most sacred manner by taking all precautions while observing the fast and visiting the temple. While going to the temple, the devotees should keep in mind that they buy pooja material such as fruits, coconut, incense sticks, flowers etc from ‘pavitra people’. They should buy it only from traders who worship Lord Shiva and not from the people who eat cow meat. It is an auspicious occasion and Shiv Bhakts should be careful while purchasing the articles for pooja,” said MLA Raja Singh in the video released on social media.

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival that honours God Shiva. It is also called ‘The Night of Shiva” and is celebrated in a majority of Indian states. It falls on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Phalguna, typically occurring in late February or early March.

Also Read Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh claims to receive death threats

A day before Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday claimed he received death threats over the phone from unknown people. The BJP MLA alleged that he received phone calls from two different phone numbers within a span of half an hour.

“The first call was made at 3:30 pm and the second call at 3:54 pm. The caller spoke in a threatening tone and said today or tomorrow they will kill me. They also said that neither PM Narendra Modi nor Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath can save me,” the MLA had claimed.

In June last year, a resident of Chandrayangutta, Waseem was arrested by the police after he allegedly made a threatening call to Raja Singh on October 25, 2023, and made “disrespectful remarks”.

The state government provided a Bullet Resistant (BR) SUV and 2+2 security covers to T Raja Singh after he complained of receiving phone calls threatening to kill him. There is also a police picket at his house and plain clothes policemen keep surveillance around his house.