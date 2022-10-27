Buzz: Chiranjeevi’s daughter to get married for third time

Hyderabad: Speculations are rife that megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela is heading for her third marriage soon. According to the rumours that are floating on the internet and social media, Sreeja will tie the knot with her close friend in November and the family is keeping it a secret. However, an official confirmation from the Konidelas is still awaited.

Speaking about her previous marriages, Sreeja Konidela got tied the knot with Sirish Bharadwaj in 2007. However, the duo parted away after a few years of marriage. They got divorced Sirish in 2011 after she filed a harassment case against him.

After her separation from Sirish, Sreeja met Kalyan Dhev, a well-known businessman. The couple, who was madly in love, got married in 2016 in a lavish wedding that took place in Bengaluru. However, they called it quits earlier this year. Though the couple did not make any official statement about it, their social media moves and inside sources confirmed that their marriage had been hit by troubled waters.

Sreeja has two daughters, Nivrathi from her first marriage and Navishka from her second marriage.