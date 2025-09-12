CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th Vice President of India

Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 12th September 2025 11:21 am IST
CP Radha Krishnan takes oath as Vice President of India
CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as Vice President of India

New Delhi: Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was on Friday sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to the 67-year-old Radhakrishnan at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

Dressed in a red kurta, Radhakrishnan took oath in English in the name of God.

MS Teachers

Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21 over health issues.

Dhankhar also attended the ceremony, his first public appearance since his resignation as VP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who attended the programme.

Former vice presidents Hamid Ansari and Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the ceremony.

This copy has been updated with the correct spelling of the Vice President’s name in the image caption.

Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 12th September 2025 11:21 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button