Cabinet approves Hyderabad metro phase 2 expansion at Rs 24,269 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet on Saturday, October 26 approved the Hyderabad Metro Rail phase II expansion covering 76.4 km at a cost of Rs 24,269 crore under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode and payment of one dearness allowance (DA) to government employees that was long overdue.

The new metro lines would be laid on the Nagole- Shamshabad, Raidurgam- Kokapet, MGBS to Chandrayangutta, Miyapur- Patancheru and LB Nagar – Hayathnagar routes. A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared that will be sent to the Centre for approval.

Unemployment issues to be addressed

Under the chairmanship of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the cabinet has decided to clear one instalment of the DA for government employees and resolve their problems. They will also consider the concerns of those unemployed due to the controversial Government Orders 317 and 46 issued by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

A special resolution will be brought before the Telangana assembly to resolve legal matters regarding GOs 317 and 46.

Cabinet sub-committee formed

The cabinet sub-committee, which was constituted to resolve the issues of government employees, submitted its report to CM Reddy last week. The committee, headed by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar as its members, will hold department-wise meetings after the Deepawali festival.

The sub-committee was formed after a meeting with CM Revanth and members of the Telangana joint action committee (JAC).

A total of 51 demands were put forward highlighting six immediate concerns that required urgent attention. These demands include the release of five pending DAs dating back to July 2022, the revocation of the E-Kuber system, and the reinstatement of the previous treasury department bill clearance process.

Other key demands include the implementation of the Second Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report with a 51% fitment, effective implementation of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), and the reinstatement of the old pension scheme by revoking the Contributory Pension Scheme.