Can NIRs add local UAE addresses to their Indian passports?

Abu Dhabi: If you are a non-resident Indian (NRI), living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a long time, you have the option to mention your local UAE address on your Indian passport, however, through legal procedure.

The initiative was introduced by the UAE authority in 2020.

If you are an NRI, you can get your local UAE address mentioned on your Indian passports changed legally, either by visiting a UAE BLS international services centre or visiting their website.

Here’s how to apply for change of address offline

Visit any nearby UAE BLS international services centre, which is also the Consulate General of India’s (CGI) official outsourcing service provider.

Ask for an application at the centre to change the address on your passport.

Subsequently, you will be required to fill out the EAP II form (Application form for miscellaneous services on an Indian passport).

You will then be asked to provide your local address which will be printed on your passport.

This includes your emirate of residence, street name, area, house number, mobile number and email address.

You will also need to provide one Indian address, which is required for police verification. According to the Passport Seva website. You can give your parent’s or relative’s Indian address. Police verification is a mandatory part of the procedure of passport renewal for Indian expatriates, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).



Required documents for proof of address

After filling address details, you must provide some documents to prove your residency in the UAE.

Original valid passport.

Valid Emirates ID.

Utilities bill from the electricity and water authority in your emirate.

Registered tenancy contract or title deed if you own the villa or apartment in UAE.

However, you must have stayed in that rented or purchased property for more than one year, to be able to apply for this service

You can also fill out the application form online to re-issue an ordinary passport with a new address through Passport Seva at Indian Embassies and Consulates website.

Once you complete the form, take a printout and visit the BLS service centre.

Applicants online and offline are required to submit their current passports at the BLS centre.

Once your request is approved, you will receive your previous passport as well as the newly issued passport through courier.