Case booked over Charminar Express derailment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A case of negligence has been booked by the government railway police over the derailment of Charminar Express at the Nampally railway station on Wednesday, January 10.

The incident occurred when the train bound for Chennai slipped off the track while halting at the railway station platform. It also hit the sidewall. After the incident, three coaches of the Chennai Express were reportedly derailed at the station in Hyderabad.

Six passengers were injured after the Charminar Express derailed. So far, five have been discharged from the hospital.

We are probing the case jointly with the Railway authorities. A joint report will be prepared. Based on further investigation, necessary action will be taken,” said SP, Railwa, Shaik Saleema.