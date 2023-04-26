Case registered after celebratory firing during Eid prayers

Every year, a number of incidents are reported from various states where people get injured or even killed during celebratory firing at weddings and other celebrations.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th April 2023 10:13 pm IST
Case registered against Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society
Representational photo.

Kota: Police on Wednesday lodged a case after a video showed a group of people allegedly indulging in celebratory firing during Eid prayers at an eidgah in Sangod town here, an officer said.

“Taking note of the video clip that went viral on social media, the police lodged a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections and began an investigation,” Kota (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar told reporters.

In the 36-second video clip, three persons, each with a two-barrel gun sitting at separate places among the people offering namaz, were seen opening fire at intervals during the Eid prayers.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Teen NEET aspirant ends life in Rajasthan’s Kota

“It was a case of celebratory firing,” the SP said.

Every year, a number of incidents are reported from various states where people get injured or even killed during celebratory firing at weddings and other celebrations.ORR

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th April 2023 10:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button