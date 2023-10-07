Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen joins BJP ahead of Telangana polls

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Saturday, October 7.

Praveen, who faces criminal charges for organising gambling clubs and casinos in India and abroad, was planning to join the BJP, claiming to have received approval from the state party leadership.

However, a section of BJP leaders opposed Praveen’s entry, allegedly citing his notorious background.

Despite having met the Telangana BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy and expressing his willingness to join the party, Chikoti Praveen was left disappointed in his first attempt to join the party.

BJP plays hide-and-seek

Chikoti, a controversial casino organiser, found himself at the centre of a political blooper during a planned ceremonial induction into the BJP on September 12.

He had erected hoardings across the city, heralding his entry into the political arena. The stage was set. However, what was meant to be a seamless transition from gambling to politics took an unexpected twist.

But as fate would have it, just as Chikoti received a rather untimely piece of news — BJP Telangana chief and Union minister Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders, who were supposed to bring him on board, had discreetly made their exit from the BJP office before his arrival.

Chikoti Praveen’s history

Chikoti was initially known for his exotic interests, including a collection of snakes, lizards, and even ostriches. But beyond those predilections, Chikoti had made headlines for other reasons.

He was once caught in Thailand during a casino raid, along with several others. Upon his return to India, he claimed to have been an unwitting guest at the hotel where gambling activities were taking place.

Praveen was booked by the Gajwel police in July for taking out a rally in violation of prohibitory orders amid communal tension in the area. He took out a rally to pay tribute to Maratha ruler Shivaji after a man had allegedly defiled his statue.

He is also facing an Enforcement Directorate probe in a money laundering case and several criminal cases in various police stations.

However, his reputation didn’t stop there. Chatrinaka police in Hyderabad had booked him during the festive Bonalu season for employing private security guards armed with illegal weapons. Despite the case, he managed to secure bail from the court.

All of that didn’t deter Chikoti from venturing into politics. Top sources have informed that Chikoti has expressed his interest in securing a BJP ticket to contest from the LB Nagar seat in the upcoming elections, which has caused unease in the party ranks.