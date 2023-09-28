Cauvery water dispute will haunt Karnataka govt as water crisis looms

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 10:44 pm IST
Cauvery River (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: The Cauvery water crisis has once again surfaced in Karnataka with the water tribunals ordering the state to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till October 16.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The government is facing a challenge of handling a series of bandhs and protests across the state.

Also Read
Cauvery water dispute: Karnataka bandh on September 29

The government is also challenged with handling the water crisis in the state. With the release of water to Tamil Nadu, it is almost certain that the standing crops which require 79 TMC of water will not get it.

MS Education Academy

The fulfillment of drinking water needs of Bengaluru city throughout the summer is also going to be another challenge. The requirement of the state for drinking water up to June 2024 is about 33 TMC.

Tamil Nadu had demanded for the release of 12,500 cusecs of water. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the rains received in August and September were the lowest in 125 years.

With BJP and JD (S) joining hands and supporting the bandh, protest and stirs in the state, the Congress government which had dream run till date will also have to ensure law, order and peace in the state, especially in capital city of Bengaluru.

In his letter to PM Modi, former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda had stated that Karnataka state requires 112 TMC of water. “Tamil Nadu’s demand for more than 40 TMC of water is gross injustice. The demands are against humanity and natural justice,” he said.

The Supreme Court had given the final verdict on the Cauvery dispute on June 16, 2018. It earmarked 284.57 TMC for Karnataka, 404 TMC for Tamil Nadu, 10 TMC for Puducherry, and 10 TMC for Kerala.

KPCC Spokesperson K.P. Laxman said that it was estimated that a total of 740 TMC of water is generated in the Cauvery basin. It is decided that Karnataka should release 177 TMC of water however there is no rule regarding the distress period. “During droughts, blind decisions are made,” he said.

He said that according to the Irrigation Act 6 (a), the central government should have discussed the matter in the Lok Sabha and it should have talked about the distribution of water but this was not done.

However, as the crisis deepens with the passage of time, the Cauvery crisis is only expected to get worse.

The issue has come as a spoiler for the Congress government in Karnataka, which was having a dream run following the implementation of guarantee schemes.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 10:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button