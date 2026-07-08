CCTV footage shows leopard roaming Nizamabad village

Hyderabad: Panic ensued in Yellareddypalli village of Nizamabad district after a leopard was spotted at a poultry farm on Tuesday night, July 7.

According to local media, the animal entered the farm late at night and fled the area after the farm dogs began barking. Closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage shows a leopard roaming on the farm premises belonging to local resident Shravan.

Also Read Not a leopard: Forest Department clarifies pug marks near RGIA

The animal was seen walking back to the area from where it emerged.

Panic ensued in Yellareddypalli village of Nizamabad district after a leopard was spotted at a poultry farm.



According to local media, the animal entered the farm late at night and fled the area after dogs began barking. pic.twitter.com/rFIivhThLB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 8, 2026

The forest officials were immediately alerted, while the villagers were asked to remain vigilant.

The Nizamabad district forest officers were unavailable for comment. The copy will be updated once they respond.

Earlier, on June 27, pug marks found at a school near Hyderabad airport caused a stir. However, the officials confirmed that one set of the marks belonged to a wild animal, and another to a wild boar.