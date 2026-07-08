CCTV footage shows leopard roaming Nizamabad village

The animal entered the farm late at night and fled the area after the farm dogs began barking.

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Leoprd in Nizamabad
Leoprd spotted in Nizamabad (Source: X)

Hyderabad: Panic ensued in Yellareddypalli village of Nizamabad district after a leopard was spotted at a poultry farm on Tuesday night, July 7.

According to local media, the animal entered the farm late at night and fled the area after the farm dogs began barking. Closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage shows a leopard roaming on the farm premises belonging to local resident Shravan.

The animal was seen walking back to the area from where it emerged.

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The forest officials were immediately alerted, while the villagers were asked to remain vigilant.

The Nizamabad district forest officers were unavailable for comment. The copy will be updated once they respond.

Earlier, on June 27, pug marks found at a school near Hyderabad airport caused a stir. However, the officials confirmed that one set of the marks belonged to a wild animal, and another to a wild boar.

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