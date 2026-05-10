CEC Gyanesh Kumar offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirupati: CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday, May 10, visited Tirumala temple and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara as part of his second-day tour schedule, an official said.

Temple priests accorded Kumar and his wife a traditional reception and temple honours.

“Kumar had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday and offered prayers to the deity along with his wife,” the official told PTI.

Following the darshan, TTD officials honoured the chief election commissioner with silk clothes at Ranganayaka Mandapam.

Officials of the temple body also presented him with Theertha Prasadams (sacred offerings).

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, which is considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world.