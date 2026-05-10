CEC Gyanesh Kumar offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Following the darshan, TTD officials honoured the chief election commissioner with silk clothes at Ranganayaka Mandapam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2026 7:22 pm IST
Celebration event with dignitaries and attendees wearing traditional red shawls at an outdoor gathering.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with his wife Anuradha Kumar during their visit to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. (EIC via PTI Photo)

Tirupati: CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday, May 10, visited Tirumala temple and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara as part of his second-day tour schedule, an official said.

Temple priests accorded Kumar and his wife a traditional reception and temple honours.

“Kumar had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday and offered prayers to the deity along with his wife,” the official told PTI.

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Following the darshan, TTD officials honoured the chief election commissioner with silk clothes at Ranganayaka Mandapam.

Officials of the temple body also presented him with Theertha Prasadams (sacred offerings).

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, which is considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2026 7:22 pm IST

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