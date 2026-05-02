Mumbai: Comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala. He shared the joyful news with fans on the night of May 1. The couple’s first child together marks a special new chapter for the family, with Munawar posting heartwarming hospital pictures while keeping the faces of his wife and newborn private.

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from friends across the industry.

Varun Dhawan kept it simple with a warm “Congratulations bhai,” while Gauahar Khan wrote, “Mabrook, Allah hifazat kare.” Social media personality Mr Faisu commented, “Mubarak ho bhai,” and actress Jannat Zubair added, “Mubarak bahut bahut.” Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also sent her wishes, writing, “Arre wah!! Blessings for your lil angel.”

Announcing the birth on Instagram, Munawar Faruqui wrote, “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed… dua mai khas yaad rakhe,” expressing gratitude and asking fans to keep the family in their prayers.

With the arrival of the baby girl, Munawar is now a father of three – two daughters and a son. His elder daughter is from Mehzabeen’s previous marriage, while his son, Mikael, is from his earlier relationship. Munawar and Mehzabeen tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai on May 26, 2024.