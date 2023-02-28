Centre must change attitude towards agriculture: Niranjan Reddy in Kerala

Hyderabad: Telangana agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy at a conference in Trivandrum on “Developing value chain in agricultural products” said that CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) pro-agriculture policies are reason for the state’s success.

At Yiga 2023 held in Kerala’s capital, Reddy said that Telangana government prioritises agriculture first and 65 lakh farmers in the state are working on 50 lakh acres across the state. He further said that agriculture contributes to 18.2% of state’s GDP.

“Telangana’s agriculture sector is at the top of the country as a result of the policies followed in the last nine years. In the last two terms, the state government has focused on large-scale peasant agriculture and hence agricultural production has increased significantly.”

Reddy claimed that even young people are attracted towards agriculture as an employment sector.

Discussing future course of action, Reddy said that there is a need to divide the country into crop colonies. In order to make agriculture profitable, the Centre should cultivate its commitment to the agriculture sector and change its attitude.