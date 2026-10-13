Centre sanctions Rs 9,000 cr for Karnataka’s railway development

Bengaluru: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 9,000 crore for the continued development of the Konkan Railway and other railway projects in Karnataka, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna said. The allocation is expected to support infrastructure development and improve connectivity between the coastal and Malnad regions of the state.

Approx Rs 52k cr worth railway projects underway

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Somanna said railway development projects worth approximately Rs 52,000 crore were currently underway across Karnataka. The Centre was giving priority to strengthening railway infrastructure and addressing long-pending demands from passengers in the coastal and Malnad regions, he added.

According to the minister, a clear roadmap had been prepared to accelerate projects that had remained pending for years, along with works already in progress. The objective was to improve connectivity and ensure that railway infrastructure kept pace with the state’s growing transportation requirements.

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Fresh tender for Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur railway project

Somanna also announced a fresh push for the Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur railway project. He said the earlier tender would be cancelled because of alleged shortcomings and delays by the previous contractor, who would be blacklisted as part of the proposed action.

A fresh tender for the project would be invited within the next two months, he said, assuring that steps would be taken to speed up the execution of the work.

The minister further said the doubling of the Shivamogga-Birur railway line was currently at the survey stage. The proposed Talaguppa-Honnavar railway line has been assigned an estimated cost of Rs. 1,511 crore.

Rail connectivity likely to expand

Discussions have also taken place on expanding rail connectivity across Mangaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga, along with proposals for a new railway route through the Sringeri region.

Somanna expressed confidence that these projects would significantly improve transport links between the coastal belt and the Malnad region. Their progress and timely implementation will be crucial to delivering the anticipated benefits to passengers and regional development.