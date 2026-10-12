Champapet school bars students wearing Durga Mata mala

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
Hyderabad Sainik School building with school sign and decorative hanging ornaments.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a private school in Maruti Nagar, Champapet, after the management allegedly denied permission to Class X students wearing the Durga Mata mala to attend special classes, triggering protests by parents.

The aggrieved parents staged a dharna outside Sainik School, expressing concern over the management’s decision and demanding action against those responsible.

BJP leaders visited the school and joined the protest, demanding that the management allow the students to attend special classes without discrimination. The situation escalated, prompting senior police officials to reach the spot and intervene.

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Meanwhile, the school management suspended Pushpalatha, a Telugu teacher, in connection with the incident. A complaint was also lodged with the police, seeking action against those responsible for allegedly preventing the students from attending the special classes.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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