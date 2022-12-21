Chandrababu Naidu confident of TDP regaining lost glory in Telangana

Khammam: The national president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nara Chandarbabu Naidu, on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party will regain its past glory in Telangana.

Addressing a massive public meeting here, he said the huge turnout indicates that the party will regain its past glory in the state.

The TDP organised a show of strength on Wednesday, its first in Telangana since the crushing defeat it suffered in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The former Chief Minister told the gathering that he never craved for power, but always wanted to be closer to the people seeking their affection. He recalled that TDP had introduced several welfare measures for various sections of the society.

Naidu said that he always worked with a vision keeping the better future of the people of the two Telugu states in mind. Listing out the developmental works that he initiated in Hyderabad, and other parts of both the Telugu states, the TDP leader explained how his hard work now has begun yielding results.

“I have struggled to make Hyderabad an information technology (IT) corridor so that the youth could get better employment and earn more. Now, you all know how the youth in the Telugu states are getting jobs, not only in the country, but across the globe,” he said.

Stating that it is the TDP that encouraged the Backward Classes (BCs) to come into politics, Naidu said that the founder of the party, N.T. Rama Rao, was solely responsible for several persons joining politics who are now most renowned leaders in both the Telugu states.

“It was the late N.T. Rama Rao who had introduced several welfare measures like the Rs 2 per kag rice, subsidised power supply and housing for the poor for the upliftment of the downtrodden sections of the society which helped them grow well,” Naidu said.

Maintaining that the TDP is completing 40 years and will make a new beginning for a better future, the former Chief Minister called upon the public and the party leaders in Telangana to work hard for regaining the past glory of TDP.

“We now need to bring back the fame and reputation of the TDP as people want the state to progress,” Naidu said.

Stating that it is only the TDP which will remain permanently in the hearts of the people, the party chief said that TDP took its birth in Hyderabad, the heartland of Telangana. He claimed that Cyberabad, the Hitech City and the Genome Valley in Hyderabad were all established with his vision and recalled how he managed to meet the Microsoft founder which gave birth to the Hitech City.

Naidu said that he made several visits to Khammam earlier but now he is coming to the town after a long gap.

There was huge response from the gathering when he asked whether they want the TDP to lead the state again.

The former Chief Minister also said that the large gathering for the meeting is a fitting reply to those who say that the TDP no longer exists in Telangana.

Naidu said though he is a bit of an elderly person now, his vision is always like that of a youth.

“I want to see both the Telugu states to be on top in the country,” Naidu said.

Though the party does not have any representative in Khammam, Naidu said he is quite happy to see the huge gathering for his meeting.

He also hoped that the leaders who had earlier deserted the TDP would soon come back.

“The people here are recalling the developmental works taken up during the TDP regime, which is a clear indication that they want the party to return with flying colours,” Naidu said.