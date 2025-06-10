Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, is once again in the headlines, this time for targeting television actress Hina Khan over her recent interfaith wedding. Known for his no-filter reviews and frequent jibes at Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, KRK has now stirred fresh controversy with his remarks on Hina’s marriage.

Hina Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 4 in an intimate court marriage attended by close friends and family. While many from the industry extended their warm wishes, a section of the internet decided to rake up her religious identity and KRK is one among them.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, KRK shared a photo of the newlyweds and wrote, “Congratulations to Hina for embracing Sanatan Dharma.”

Not stopping there, KRK went on to suggest that Hina should change her surname. He tweeted, “Since Hina Khan accepted Sanatan Dharma, she should change her name to Hina Tiwari, Hina Sharma, Hina Mishra or Hina Nautanki. Main haath jod kar Hina se request karta hoon ki Khan naam ko badnaam na karein!”

Since Hina Khan accepted Sanatan Dharma, so she should change her name to Hina Tiwari, Hina Sharma, Hina Mishra or Hina Nautanki. मैं हाथ जोड़ कर हिना से रिक्वेस्ट करता हूँ कि ख़ान नाम को बदनाम ना करें! pic.twitter.com/LcR8dcsEVL — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2025

Following this, a user questioned KRK’s extreme stance on a personal matter like marriage. Responding to the netizen, KRK said, “Bhai sahab mujhe bilkul bura nahi laga! Shaadi Heena ne ki hai, to mujhe kyun bura lagega! Main to sirf ye keh raha hoon ki agar unhone ghar wapsi ki hai, to poori ghar wapsi karein! Adhoori ghar wapsi karna theek nahi hai! Agar woh apna naam Heena Jaiswal rakh lengi, to poori ghar wapsi ho jayegi!”

भाई साब मुझे बिलकुल बुरा नहीं लगा! शादी हीना ने की है, तो मुझे क्यों बुरा लगेगा! मैं तो सिर्फ़ ये कह रहा हूँ कि अगर उन्होंने घर वापसी की है, तो पूरी घर वापसी करे! अधूरी घर वापसी करना ठीक नहीं है! अगर वो अपना नाम हीना जयसवाल रख लेंगी, तो पूरी घर वापसी हो जाएगी! https://t.co/pEbnujPOPK — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2025

Bhai Sahab, An atheist can have any name because he doesn’t follow any religion. https://t.co/EY3h7ywXn2 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2025

This isn’t the first time KRK has taken a dig at Hina. In the past, he has also accused her of using her illness for sympathy. For the unversed, Hina Khan is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer and has received immense support from fans and fellow actors during this difficult time.