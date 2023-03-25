Chardham Yatra to be conducted from 2 places in Rishikesh, 1 in Haridwar

Dehradun's Divisional Transport Officer Sunil Sharma made the announcement after a meeting with transporters on the Chardham Yatra.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 25th March 2023 9:30 pm IST
Chardham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand,

Rishikesh: The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand this year will be conducted from two places in Rishikesh and one in Haridwar, and a fleet of 1,300-1,700 buses will be available to devotees visiting the Himalayan shrines, an official said on Saturday.

He said the pilgrimage will be operated from three places: the Interstate Bus Terminal and the ARTO office here and Pant Island in Haridwar.

The Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the gates of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines.

Sharma said a huge fleet of approximately 1,300 buses would be available for the Chardham and the Sri Hemkund Sahib Yatras. If Haridwar buses are also included, the number would reach close to 1,700, he added.

Sharma informed that the fare per person for Chardham pilgrimage will be decided by the state transport authority.

