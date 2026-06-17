Chasing cheap headlines: Kavitha to Revanth over ‘Trump Avenue’

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Wednesday, June 17, criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for renaming a road near the United States Consulate in Hyderabad to “Donald Trump Avenue.”

“Telangana has so many legends who actually built this state, yet CM Revanth Reddy wants to name a road ‘Donald Trump Avenue,'” Kavitha wrote on X.

She questioned what the US President has done for the state, adding that, on the contrary, Indian students residing in the country live in “constant fear of his unpredictable policies.”

“Naming a major road after him is a slap in the face to our own people,” the TRS president said.

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Global companies invest in Hyderabad regardless of political flattery on a street sign as they value talent, infrastructure, and profit margins, Kavitha said. She claimed that the move could be more beneficial to the CM at a personal level. “If this can achieve anything, it is visa clearances for your family members.”

Kavitha said that Revanth was chasing cheap international headlines under the guise of diplomacy at the cost of Telangana’s identity and self-respect.

“This isn’t diplomacy. It’s just chasing cheap international headlines at the cost of our own identity and self-respect,” she said.