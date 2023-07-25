Cheapest watch owned by Ram Charan, check its price

Hyderabad: Tollywood Mega power star Ram Charan’s luxury lifestyle in Hyderabad reflects his success and status in the film business. He believes in living not only an expensive but also ordinary man’s life in the city. His pricey things are an eye-treat for the fans, among them his outstanding collection of high-end timepieces (Watches).

However, in recent times, the actor has been seen largely opting for ordinary watches in comparison to his celebrity status.

Also Read Look at Ram Charan’s watch collection which is worth millions

Ram Charan’s Emotional Bond with a Casio Watch

Ram Charan, known for his outstanding luxury watch collection, has revealed that he has just stopped acquiring watches. While he owns pricey timepieces ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, he recently expressed his delight with a vintage stainless steel Casio watch. This modest digital watch, which costs between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, occupies a particular place in his heart because he bought it during the difficult times of the COVID pandemic.

Not only Ram Charan was seen wearing this Casio watch; Allu Arjun, who was recently seen attending the Baby movie success meet, was also seen sporting a Casio watch, which costs around Rs 8,000.

Ram Charan is not alone in his passion for high-end timepieces. Other popular South Indian actors, including Allu Arjun, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Venkatesh, and Naga Chaitanya, have remarkable collections that include recognized brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, and Patek Philippe. Their clocks range in price from 10 lakhs to a whopping 1.5 crores, demonstrating their desire to showcase these magnificent items.

On the work front, Ram Charan, who is now on paternity leave, will shortly begin filming his forthcoming movie Game Changer.