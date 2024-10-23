Check out rumoured last episode date of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Islamabad: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is now slowly inching towards its conclusion, and the latest episodes, 30 and 31, have kept fans on the edge of their seats. The emotional rollercoaster has taken a dark turn, with many speculating that Sharjeena and Mustafa may lose their baby.

The promo for episode 32 has also left fans fearing for Sharjeena’s life, sparking concerns that her death may be on cards.

And now, rumors about the final episodes are swirling online. Latest buzz has it that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum will air for two more weeks, with episode 36 and 37 speculated to be the second-last and final episodes. These episodes are expected to air on November 11 and 12, but the makers have yet to confirm the finale dates officially.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly anticipating episode 32, which is set to air next Monday, October 28. The upcoming episode promises more heart-wrenching drama as viewers brace themselves for what could be a tragic ending.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com as we bring you more updates on KMKT and other Pakistani dramas.