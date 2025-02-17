Check out Sana Khan and Mufti Anas’ massive combined net worth

Mumbai: Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad, though not from the entertainment industry, have become one of the most talked-about couples in telly ville. Known for their grounded personalities despite their massive wealth, the duo enjoys a quiet yet luxurious life, and their net worth certainly speaks volumes.

Sana Khan’s surprise decisions

Sana Khan, who shocked the nation in 2020 by announcing her decision to leave the entertainment world for religious reasons, went on to marry Mufti Anas Saiyad, a Gujarat-based Islamic scholar, businessman, and diamond trader. Their hush-hush wedding on November 19, 2020, was nothing short of a surprise for many, as Sana had found her “Mr. Right” in Mufti Anas. They are now dotting parents to two baby boys, Saiyad Hasan Jamil and Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

Sana Khan’s Net Worth 2025

While Sana Khan’s acting career spanned films and TV shows in Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu, she has since stepped away from the limelight. As of 2025, her net worth is estimated at Rs 50 crores, thanks to her previous ventures in showbiz.

Mufti Anas Net Worth 2025

Mufti Anas, on the other hand, hails from Surat, Gujarat, and is a successful businessman with a thriving career in diamond trading. Additionally, his role as an Islamic scholar adds to his repute. His wealth is estimated to be around Rs 250 crores. The couple’s lifestyle is nothing short of lavish, with two luxurious homes in Mumbai valued at Rs 7 crore and Rs 4 crore, respectively.

Together, their combined net worth stands at a staggering Rs 300 crores, making them one of the wealthiest couples in the spotlight today. Despite their financial success, Sana and Mufti Anas continue to live a low-key life, often admired by fans for staying humble and grounded.