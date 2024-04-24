Chevella Congress LS poll candidate’s family valued at Rs 412 Cr

Hyderabad: Chevella Congress candidate G Ranjith Reddy in his Lok Sabha election affidavit has proclaimed his family’s net worth at around Rs 412 crores.

While he personally owns assets, both movable and immovable worth around Rs 256 crores, his liabilities are at around Rs 20.39 crores.

His wife, G Seetha Reddy’s total assets are at around Rs 179 crores and liabilities are to the tune of Rs 2.6 crores. His son, G Raj Arya Reddy’s assets are at around Rs 14 lakhs.

The Chevella sitting MP’s immovable assets include around Rs 72.73 crore worth of agricultural lands and Rs 24.75 crore worth of residential properties.

His wife holds agricultural lands worth around Rs 20 crore and approximately Rs 23.5 crore worth of residential properties.

Ranjith Reddy’s movable assets include around Rs 126 crores worth of equity shares (Sri Rajeshwara hatcheries, Tirumala Agritech, Raja Rajeshwara feeds, Rohini minerals, Rohini Ispat India Pvt Ltd, SR Brahmmos Agro Products, Promea Therapeutics, JVR Avenues, private equity and partnership firms (Tirumala Farms, Tejas Abode, Tirumala Enterprises, DSR ISR Developers), while Seetha Reddy owns around Rs 117 crores in shares and bonds.

He holds a Master’s degree in Veterinary Science from A.G. Ranga Agricultural University, Rajendranagar. One pending criminal case against him was registered in January 2024 under section 504 (Intentional insult).