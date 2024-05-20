Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxalites arrested in Sukma district

Published: 20th May 2024
Sukma: Ten Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, were arrested on Monday in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Madvi Buska, Madvi Joga, Madkam Deva and seven others were apprehended from the forest near Duled village during an anti-Naxalite operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

Personnel of the state police’s District Reserve Guard, local police and 204th, 206th and 208th battalions of CRPF’s elite CoBRA unit were out on an operation in the area, he said.

Buska, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was a militia commander under the Eranpalli Revolutionary People’s Council (RPC) of the outlawed Maoist outfit while Madkam was the president of its agriculture wing, the official said.

Joga was section ‘A’ militia deputy commander under the Peddabodkel RPC, he added.

The other seven were lower-rung cadres and involved in several Naxalite-related incidents of violence, the official said.

