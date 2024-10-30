Chhattisgarh rape convict out on parole rapes minor daughter, niece

In a disturbing incident from Chhattisgarh, a man, convicted of rape, out on parole raped his minor daughter and niece over a period of three days. The accused has already been convicted of raping a relative’s daughter in 2020.

The incident came to light when the two children, aged 11 and 12, lodged a formal complaint with Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district police on October 22.

According to the complaint, the accused, who was out on parole, first raped his daughter in a room on the night of October 19. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Then two days later, he raped her again. This time he took her to a forest on the pretext of collecting wood.

As the 11-year-old narrated her ordeal to the police, her niece showed up with the same complaint.

According to her niece, the accused had raped her on October 21. A special team was formed to nab the accused who had been reportedly missing from the night of October 21.

“The accused was not carrying a mobile phone with him and used another person’s mobile phone once or twice. Based on the technical inputs from the cyber cell and information received from the people in the surrounding areas, the police team raided Burani Jharia and Am Tikra area under Bangho police station (Korba district) and arrested the accused on October 26 night,” Koriya superintendent of police (SP) Suraj Singh Parihar was quoted by the Hindustan Times.