Child’s plea for Disneyland in Hyderabad catches KTR attention

The girl affectionately refers to the minister as 'KTR mama' and asks, "Can you please bring Disneyland to Hyderabad?”

Child's plea for Disneyland in Hyderabad gains KTR's traction
Hyderabad: Reacting positively to a request made by a little girl to bring Disneyland to Hyderabad, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said he would try his best.

In a video on X, a user named Surendra Vinayakam’s daughter is seen pleading with the state IT minister to bring the famous amusement park to Hyderabad.

“My daughter’s request to KTR on Telangana elections,” Surendra Vinayakam wrote.

The girl affectionately refers to the minister as ‘KTR mama’ and asks, “Can you please bring Disneyland to Hyderabad?”

Responding to her request, the Telangana minister took to social media and stated, “Can’t promise, beta (child), but will try my best,” Rao wrote.

The girl’s request garnered a lot of attention on social media. “Such a cute request,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “Would be really great if Disney Land comes to Hyderabad.

“There are 100s of acres for that. She asked to bring Disney land, Hyderabad have much land to bring Disney,” stated another user.

Disneyland is a world-renowned theme park with locations in California, Paris, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Sadly, there is currently no Disneyland in India.

