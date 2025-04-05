Chilkur Balaji priest attack case: Main accused gets bail

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar court has released on bail K Veera Raghava Reddy, the prime accused in the assault on Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest CS Rangarajan.

Reddy was instructed to produce two sureties for Rs 15,000 each as a requirement for his release. This comes following his arrest by the Moinabad police on February 8 after he allegedly assaulted the priest at his house near the temple complex.

The attack, which took place on February 7, involved about 20-25 people allegedly belonging to the “Rama Rajyam” organisation, which was established by Reddy.

The group allegedly asked for money and help in enrolling members for their organization. When Rangarajan declined, he was allegedly manhandled and threatened with severe repercussions. The attack was widely condemned by temple officials and devotees, who called it an insult to the dignity of a religious institution.

The police inquiry found that Reddy had been using social media websites to propagate “Rama Rajyam” saying that it was with the intention to safeguard Hindu Dharma.

According to reports, he promised to pay a monthly wage of Rs 20,000 to the recruits and arranged uniforms for the members. On the day of the incident, three cars were sent by the gang to Rangarajan’s house, and the goons reportedly attacked him following a fight.

Rangarajan received internal injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital before he was released. In his complaint, he reported that Reddy and his team videotaped the assault and threatened him additionally. The police have arrested many other people associated with the case, and tracing efforts continue to locate other suspects.