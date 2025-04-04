CID: ACP Pradyuman to Daya, per episode salaries of all actors

Mumbai: CID is one of India’s most loved TV shows. It started in 1998 and ran for 20 years. People loved watching the team solve crimes, especially the head of the team – ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam. His famous line “Daya, darwaza tod do!” is still remembered by fans today.

The show had a huge fan following and was watched by people of all ages. Families would gather to watch each episode. CID became more than just a show – it became a part of Indian pop culture.

ACP Pradyuman’s Exit – A Big Shock

Now, CID is trending again – but for a sad reason. In the latest season, ACP Pradyuman’s character is going to die. In the story, a villain named Barbossa plants a bomb, and while the team escapes, ACP Pradyuman doesn’t make it. The makers have kept the full details a secret to surprise fans.

The reason behind this decision is the show’s falling TRP (viewership ratings). The makers want to bring back attention by creating a big twist.

How Much Did the Actors Earn?

Here’s a look at the reported salaries of CID’s main cast during the final years:

Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman): Rs. 1 lakh per episode

Dayanand Shetty (Daya): Rs. 85,000 per episode

Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet): Rs. 80,000 per episode

Dinesh Phadnis (Freddy): Rs. 70,000 per episode

Narendra Gupta (Dr. Salunkhe): Rs. 40,000 per episode

Shraddha Musale (Dr. Tarika): Rs. 40,000 per episode

Ansha Sayed (Purvi): Rs. 40,000 per episode

Janvi Chheda (Shreya): Rs. 45,000 per episode

Ajay Nagrath (Pankaj): Rs. 50,000 per episode

Vaishnavi Dhanraj (Tasha): Rs. 50,000 per episode

The Legacy Lives On

Even though ACP Pradyuman may be gone, CID continues to entertain fans. Season 2 is now airing on Sony TV and streaming on Netflix. There’s also an animated version called CID Squad: Naye Yug Ka Naya CID for kids.