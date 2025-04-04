CID: ACP Pradyuman to Daya, per episode salaries of all actors

Mumbai: CID is one of India’s most loved TV shows. It started in 1998 and ran for 20 years. People loved watching the team solve crimes, especially the head of the team – ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam. His famous line “Daya, darwaza tod do!” is still remembered by fans today.
The show had a huge fan following and was watched by people of all ages. Families would gather to watch each episode. CID became more than just a show – it became a part of Indian pop culture.
ACP Pradyuman’s Exit – A Big Shock
Now, CID is trending again – but for a sad reason. In the latest season, ACP Pradyuman’s character is going to die. In the story, a villain named Barbossa plants a bomb, and while the team escapes, ACP Pradyuman doesn’t make it. The makers have kept the full details a secret to surprise fans.
The reason behind this decision is the show’s falling TRP (viewership ratings). The makers want to bring back attention by creating a big twist.
How Much Did the Actors Earn?
Here’s a look at the reported salaries of CID’s main cast during the final years:
- Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman): Rs. 1 lakh per episode
- Dayanand Shetty (Daya): Rs. 85,000 per episode
- Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet): Rs. 80,000 per episode
- Dinesh Phadnis (Freddy): Rs. 70,000 per episode
- Narendra Gupta (Dr. Salunkhe): Rs. 40,000 per episode
- Shraddha Musale (Dr. Tarika): Rs. 40,000 per episode
- Ansha Sayed (Purvi): Rs. 40,000 per episode
- Janvi Chheda (Shreya): Rs. 45,000 per episode
- Ajay Nagrath (Pankaj): Rs. 50,000 per episode
- Vaishnavi Dhanraj (Tasha): Rs. 50,000 per episode
The Legacy Lives On
Even though ACP Pradyuman may be gone, CID continues to entertain fans. Season 2 is now airing on Sony TV and streaming on Netflix. There’s also an animated version called CID Squad: Naye Yug Ka Naya CID for kids.