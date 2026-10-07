CJP denied permission for Oct 10 stir despite intimation letter

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday, October 7, submitted an intimation letter to the Delhi Police “informing” them about the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Das visited the Parliament Street Police Station to submit the notice, saying they wanted to avoid any future dispute with the police.

Despite the visit, the police denied permission for the October 10 protest.

When asked what he will do if the CJP does not receive permission, Das said, “There is no concept of permission.” He said it dates back to the time of British rule and that they were the ones who indoctrinated Indians into thinking that permission is required to protest against the government.

“Bataye kitna absurd aur strange concept hai ki baat baar hame bola jaata hai ki sarkaar ke khilaf virodh karna hai toh sarkar se permission le lijiye (Just consider how absurd and strange the concept is: we are repeatedly told that if we wish to protest against the government, we must first obtain permission from the government itself).”

‘Who is Delhi Police to give us permission?’

“Who is Delhi Police to grant us permission,” Das added. “Delhi Police’s work is to ensure safety, maintain law and order and make traffic arrangements, all of which we also will be cooperating with them.”

We have been brainwashed into thinking that we require permission from the government to protest against the government, Das said. “We should be ashamed that we are still seeking permission after 80 years of independence.”

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP co-convenor Saurav Das to visit Parliament Street Police Station to submit notice for October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar. Das says, "Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country, the number one traitor, an original anti-national, and now even the Supreme… pic.twitter.com/zHlMQqoUBc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026

‘Youth will take to the streets again’

“The Cockroach Janta Party and the whole country’s youth will be reaching Jantar Mantar on October 10, so maintain the law and order situation, cooperate with us and accordingly plan the traffic arrangements,” Das said, sharing what the notice said.

He said that Delhi Police holds an undertaking and an acknowledgement copy of the letter, adding that CJP have finished their task of completing the formalities. “We hope the Delhi Police will cooperate. The country’s youth are concerned about a massive issue – one that affects their future and their nation. If votes are being stolen, if elections are being rigged or if the Election Commission of India is failing to include Gen Z in the voter list, these are critical matters,” he addressed reporters in Delhi.

“The youth are taking to the streets; this time, they will not step back until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is not merely a movement against the Cockroach Janta Party; this is a protest by Gen Z — a protest by the youth,” Das added.

He appealed to the youth to join the CJP in Delhi at Jantar Mantar on October 10.