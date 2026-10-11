CJP leaders released on condition they ‘maintain peace’ for 1 year

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were under preventive arrest following their detention at the Delhi airport ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest, but were later released after being produced before the executive magistrate on Sunday.

They were released on condition that they would not “breach peace” for a year, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.

Earlier on Sunday morning, police said that the CJP leaders were put under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital and that they will be produced before the executive magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station.

Section 126 (security for keeping peace) and 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences) of the BNSS were invoked against the CJP leaders, according to sources.

“Executive Magistrate court releases Abhijeet, Saurav and Ashutosh,” Singh said in a post on X after the three leaders were produced before the executive magistrate.

The CJP leaders’ detention on Saturday came amid an unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, where more than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations, foiling protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

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Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

The CJP has renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday as police continued its heavy security arrangements with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel to be deployed in the city.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.

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