Clash erupts during wrestling championship at Hyderabad’s Red Hills Grounds

Hyderabad: Two groups clashed during the 4th Yousuf Ali Wrestling Championship organized at Red Hills Grounds on Wednesday, May 20.

The clash took place during the final match when supporters of a wrestler took objection to the decision of the umpire and rushed into the ring.

Fearing a law and order breakdown, the police were already present at the ground as a preventive measure.

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Soon after the groups started fighting, the police intervened and dispersed them.

Additional police force was called to the ground.

The police registered a suo motu case as the organizers had not obtained permission to conduct the event.