Clash erupts during wrestling championship at Hyderabad’s Red Hills Grounds

Soon after the groups started fighting, the police intervened and dispersed them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2026 7:40 am IST
Wrestling championship in Hyderabad
Wrestling championship in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two groups clashed during the 4th Yousuf Ali Wrestling Championship organized at Red Hills Grounds on Wednesday, May 20.

The clash took place during the final match when supporters of a wrestler took objection to the decision of the umpire and rushed into the ring.

Fearing a law and order breakdown, the police were already present at the ground as a preventive measure.

Subhan Bakery

Soon after the groups started fighting, the police intervened and dispersed them.

Additional police force was called to the ground.

The police registered a suo motu case as the organizers had not obtained permission to conduct the event.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2026 7:40 am IST

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