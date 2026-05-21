Clash erupts during wrestling championship at Hyderabad’s Red Hills Grounds

Hyderabad: Two groups clashed during the 4th Yousuf Ali Wrestling Championship organized at Red Hills Grounds on Wednesday, May 20.
The clash took place during the final match when supporters of a wrestler took objection to the decision of the umpire and rushed into the ring.
Fearing a law and order breakdown, the police were already present at the ground as a preventive measure.
Soon after the groups started fighting, the police intervened and dispersed them.
Additional police force was called to the ground.
The police registered a suo motu case as the organizers had not obtained permission to conduct the event.