Class 10 girl hangs self in Hayathnagar over harassment from classmate

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old girl studying in class 10 in the Kuntloor area within the Hayathnagar police station limits, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, April 9. Her father has claimed that she was harassed by a male classmate, which led her to take the extreme step.

According to the police, the girl’s family previously lived near Nagarjuna Sagar and had shifted to Hayathnagar just two years ago. Since then, the accused had been communicating with the deceased over Instagram and WhatsApp.

The girl’s family has alleged that she had expressed uneasiness over the last few days and complained that she was being harassed by the boy, sub-inspector Arun from Hayathnagar police station told Siasat.com.

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On Thursday, at around 3 pm, when nobody was present at the house, the girl reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan. The girl’s father was informed by the neighbours, and upon returning home at around 7 pm, he found his daughter’s dead body.

Without informing the police, the father shifted the dead body to his native place at Hill Colony, Nagarjuna Sagar, before bringing it back to his residence at Kuntloor and lodging a complaint on Friday.

The dead body has been forwarded for post-mortem examination, and the precise cause and circumstances leading to the girl’s death are yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 107 (abetment of suicide of a child) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).