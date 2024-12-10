Class 10 student dies by suicide in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad: A class 10 student died by suicide in Telangana’s Khammam district on Monday, December 9.

The deceased was identified as 14-year-old Mannuru Lakshmi Nakshatra; she was studying at a private school in Khammam. Her father M Naveen, who works as a medical representative and belongs to Thorrur village of Mahabubabad district, was living at Mamillagudem area in the city.

The student was ill for the past few days. On Monday morning, Lakhmi went out to buy some pens as she was appearing term examinations and returned home late as she had to take a detour to reach home as she encountered a pack of stray dogs on the regular route.

According to the police, the student’s parents chided her for being late. Upset over the admonition, she left the house saying she would be gone for good. Initially, the parents didn’t pay heed to Lakshmi’s words. Later, they panicked as she never spoke to them rudely.

Naveen and his wife Anuradha began searching for their daughter, first at their relative’s residences nearby. Later, they searched for the girl at the railway station and surrounding areas. By that time the girl jumped before a train and died by suicide.

While searching for their daughter, Lakshmi’s parents noticed a group of people gathered at Mondigate area on the railway track near Khammam and rushed to the spot only to see their daughter lying dead on the railway track.

Case booked

GRP SI Bhaskar Rao booked a case in connection with the incident based on the complaint of the girl’s relatives and launched a probe into it.

A pall of gloom descended onthe Mamillagudem area as the residents grieved at the death of the student, who was said to be a class topper and a state-level basketball player.